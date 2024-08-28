Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.02% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $72.53.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

