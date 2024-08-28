Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of WD-40 worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.93 and its 200 day moving average is $242.13. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $194.09 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

