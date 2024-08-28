Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 399,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWY opened at $215.77 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

