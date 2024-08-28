Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.