Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

