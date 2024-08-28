Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $576.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

