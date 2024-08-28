Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ON were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 1.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONON. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

