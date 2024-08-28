Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,686,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,901,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,188,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,961,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

AYI stock opened at $253.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.49 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

