Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 373,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,350,000 after buying an additional 49,654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 435.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,476 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.5 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

