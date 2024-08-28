Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Iridium Communications worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.