Raymond James & Associates Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.