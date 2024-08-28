Raymond James & Associates Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,033,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,500,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.