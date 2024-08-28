Raymond James & Associates Has $10.45 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 193,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 94,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

