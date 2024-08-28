Raymond James & Associates Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $155.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $145.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $155.03.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

