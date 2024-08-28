Raymond James & Associates Has $10.91 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.