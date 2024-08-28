Raymond James & Associates Has $10.91 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
