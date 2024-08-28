Raymond James & Associates Has $10.93 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,752,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,073,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,921,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.