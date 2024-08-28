Raymond James & Associates Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,917 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $111.79 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

