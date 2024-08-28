Raymond James & Associates Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Lakeland Financial worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $28,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $28,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $494,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $862,268 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

