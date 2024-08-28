Raymond James & Associates Has $6.33 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Mosaic worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

