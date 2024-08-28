Raymond James & Associates Has $6.43 Million Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.52% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

