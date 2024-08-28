Raymond James & Associates Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of SentinelOne worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on S. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

