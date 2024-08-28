Raymond James & Associates Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $24,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 153,109 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TPH opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.