Raymond James & Associates Has $6.72 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Organon & Co. worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.7 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

