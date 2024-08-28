Raymond James & Associates Has $6.95 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Repligen worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 584.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

