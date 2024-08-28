Raymond James & Associates Has $6.97 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

