Raymond James & Associates Has $7.02 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 131,068 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

