Raymond James & Associates Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.38% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

