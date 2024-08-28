Raymond James & Associates Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 190.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.55% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $70,005,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,115,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 202,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

