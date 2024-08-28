Raymond James & Associates Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FOX were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after purchasing an additional 686,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,391,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $41.40.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

