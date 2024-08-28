Raymond James & Associates Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,923 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

HALO opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,585,084. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

