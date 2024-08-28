Raymond James & Associates Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.