Raymond James & Associates Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

