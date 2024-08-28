Raymond James & Associates Has $7.75 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vontier were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vontier by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vontier by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,935,000 after buying an additional 178,560 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

