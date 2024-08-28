Raymond James & Associates Has $7.81 Million Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.57. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

