Raymond James & Associates Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BIPC opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

