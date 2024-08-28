Raymond James & Associates Has $8.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

