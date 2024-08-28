Raymond James & Associates Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.