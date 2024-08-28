Raymond James & Associates Has $8.72 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

