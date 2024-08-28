Raymond James & Associates Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Davis Select International ETF worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.