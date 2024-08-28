Raymond James & Associates Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,968,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

