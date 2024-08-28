Raymond James & Associates Has $8.90 Million Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.