Raymond James & Associates Has $9.03 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $168.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

