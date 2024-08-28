Raymond James & Associates Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 198,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

