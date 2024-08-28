Raymond James & Associates Has $9.10 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.7 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

