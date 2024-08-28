Raymond James & Associates Has $9.38 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $117.36. The firm has a market cap of $789.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

