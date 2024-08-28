Raymond James & Associates Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Everest Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Everest Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Everest Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Everest Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EG shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $388.63 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

