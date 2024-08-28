Raymond James & Associates Has $9.48 Million Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQL stock opened at $124.23 on Monday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $124.23. The stock has a market cap of $360.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.