Raymond James & Associates Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Boston Partners increased its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

CF opened at $80.41 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

