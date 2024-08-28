Raymond James & Associates Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Celanese were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.13.

Celanese Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

