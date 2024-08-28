Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Olin were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Olin Stock Down 0.2 %

OLN stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

